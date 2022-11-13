World Diabetes Day 2022: Do not AVOID these diabetes complications in kids

World Diabetes Day 2022: Diabetes, in the last few years, have begun affecting kids too. This is because of the unhealthy food choices and inactive lifestyle. Then happened covid pandemic and worsened the situation for these children as they were restricted to home and couldn't go out to play. Moreover, increasing screentime and pressure are some of the other factors making children more sedentary. Here are few suggestions for right lifestyle changes to keep a check on the blood sugar levels.

CAUSES OF DIABETES IN CHILDREN

Type 1 diabetes

While there could be many types of Diabetes in children, the most common is type 1 diabetes mellitus. It is an autoimmune condition and follows a routine viral infection. In these types of diabetes, the autoimmune process eliminates the beta cells of the pancreas which further leads to the absence of insulin production.

MODY

In some cases, the genetic defects that may lead to MODY (Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young). It is another form of diabetes. These are mild and can be treated with oral drugs and correct diagnosis.

Type 2 diabetes

The most worrisome is type 2 diabetes which usually occurs because of the childhood obesity, genetics and poor lifestyle.

DIABETES COMPLICATIONS IN CHILDREN

Due to developing diabetes, children have to suffer with the following complications:

The complications for diabetics can be severe in children after they are in severe hyperglycaemic status which leads to diabetic ketoacidosis.

The other complication is hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) which happens because of the difference in the amount of insulin taken and of food and exercise.

The long-term complications include heart conditions, kidney diseases, blindness and gangrene and amputations. The only way by which it can be prevented is blood sugar control from the beginning and reduced glycaemic variability.