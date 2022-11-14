World Diabetes Day 2022: How to control blood sugar levels; 5 tips

World Diabetes Day 2022: Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the blood sugar level in the human body. In this condition, the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin and sometimes, the body cannot effectively use the insulin if it is produced well. In the las few years, the number of diabetic patients has dramatically risen and thus, it has become mandatory to take some measures to control the impact of the disease.

Diabetes, if not treated well, can have some serious repercussions on our body. It leads to severe issues like cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, kidney damage, Alzheimer's disease and depression. Since obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating choices and genetics can cause disease, it becomes necessary to take preventive measures for the same.

However, in winters, it becomes a bit difficult for people to manage. Winter-brings with itself common cold, cough and other ailments which can make it challenging for people to involve themselves in exercise and dieting. On World Diabetes Day 2022, here's a list of a few things people with diabetes can do to effectively manage blood sugar levels during the winter season.

World Diabetes Day 2022: Healthy tips to manage blood sugar levels

1. Stay active

Keep doing physically activities as it has a lot to offer especially when it comes to your health benefits. Not only it will improve insulin sensitivity but will also help you stay warm in the winters.

2. Keep a check on blood sugar levels

To understand and manage diabetes, you should track it so that you are aware of what type of foods and activities you should indulge yourself in.

3. Diabetes supplies

Due to the cold season, your diabetes supplies including insulin or non-insulin can freeze and become ineffective. Other essentials like CGMs, meters and test strips can also get affected due to the cold.

4. Try keeping festive season at bay

The festive season can also affect your diabetes management as you might end up consuming sweets and unhealthy food items which has a negative impact on blood sugar levels. Thus, make right food choices.

5. SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder)

SAD affects mentally during the winters. It is because of the shorter days and insufficient sunlight. You might feel anxious, irritated, fatigue, and disinterest. It can have long term effects on diabetes. Thus, try to maintain your mental health.