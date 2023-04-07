World Health Day 2023: Building A Fairer And Healthier Community- 4 Strategic Priorities Of WHO In India

World health day: Over the globe, certain groups experience inequality, inadequate access to safe surroundings, clean water and air, health services, and food insecurity. They also struggle to make ends meet with a meagre daily income, worse access to secure housing conditions and quality education, fewer work possibilities that pay a living wage, and poorer access to safe environments, clean water and air, and health services as stated on the Pan American Health Organization website.

"As COVID-19 has highlighted that some people can live healthier lives and have better access to health services than others - due to inequalities in their position, status and voice in society and the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, work and age. The groups that are subjected to gender and ethnic discrimination frequently bear the brunt of these disadvantages. These issues can cause unneeded pain, preventable illnesses, and early mortality. Moreover, it hurts our economy and cultures," the PAHO website mentions further.

On January 12, 1948, India signed on as a party to the WHO Constitution. The Indian Minister of Health's office hosted the inaugural meeting of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia on October 4-5, 1948. The WHO Country Office for India is headquartered in Delhi with a country-wide presence.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is the UN's designated health organisation. It collaborates with its member nations through the Ministries of Health, which is an intergovernmental body.

Sharing his exclusive inputs with Zee English digital, Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer at Practo, sheds some light on how to build holistic healthcare on a community level.

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla attributes overall healthcare to understanding and acknowledging the fact that in a post-pandemic world, health doesn’t only refer to physical health. Rather than just addressing the specific symptoms and illnesses, it's crucial to treat a person as a whole, taking into account their physical, emotional and mental well-being. Only with a holistic approach, can we truly contribute and improve an individual’s well-being.

Dr Kuruvilla further comments, "But this holistic approach is possible only when we empower our patients with tools and resources like personalised wellness plans, mental health support and educational resources on healthy living, etc. And, the advent of healthcare companies has made this possible, empowering individuals to take charge of their health and make informed decisions. Comprehensive and personalised patient care is the need of the hour to ensure quality in healthcare delivery and digital healthcare ensures that."

The World Health Organization is urging world leaders to make health equity the focal point of our COVID-19 recovery. This will lead to a region where everyone has access to healthy living and working environments, where health information systems are set up to recognise populations in vulnerable situations, where civil society and individuals work together to find solutions where inequalities exist, and where everyone can access health and medical care without facing discrimination.

At the same time, we implore authorities to keep an eye on health disparities and make sure that everyone has access to high-quality medical care when and when they need it.

To build a fair and healthy community, especially in the digital healthcare space, an organisation must prioritise ethical and transparent practices. This includes:

● ensuring patient data privacy and security,

● being transparent with patients, and

● providing clear and concise information about their healthcare options.

The community must foster open communication with patients and healthcare providers to build trust and establish a strong sense of comfort. Additionally, it's important for the organisation to actively engage in efforts to promote health equity, while also addressing health disparities by providing accessible and affordable healthcare options to underserved communities

Prioritisation of these values and efforts to create a fair and healthy community will enable any digital healthcare company to establish itself as a trusted and valuable resource for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Four strategic priorities of WHO in India

Strategic Priority 1: Accelerate progress on UHC

Strategic Priority 2: Promote health and wellness by addressing determinants of health

Strategic Priority 3: Better protect the population against health emergencies

Strategic Priority 4: Enhance India’s global leadership in health