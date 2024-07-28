World Hepatitis Day 2024: Dispelling Myths About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a vaccine-preventable infection of the liver caused by Hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV can cause acute hepatitis, chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis as well as liver cancer. There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about Hepatitis B. Let us delve deeper into those today by Dr. Rohit Mehtani, Assistant Professor, Department of Hepatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad–

Myths regarding the transmission of infection

1. Myth – It is transmitted through casual contact like a handshake, kissing, or sharing meals/utensils.

Fact – HBV is transmitted through unprotected sexual contact, sharing infected needles, blood-to-blood contact, or from an infected mother to child during childbirth. Handshakes, kissing, sharing utensils, or eating meals together is safe.

2. Myth – Hepatitis B is a genetic disease

Fact – Although hepatitis B can be transferred from mother to child during childbirth, it is not a genetic disease. It spreads due to contact with body fluids.

3. Myth – Hepatitis B is transmitted by mosquito bite

Fact – Hepatitis B cannot be transmitted by insects, including mosquitoes.

4. Myth – One should not breastfeed if they are infected with hepatitis B

Fact – Hepatitis B may be transmitted during breastfeeding only if the nipples are cracked or bleeding. Otherwise, it is safe for women with hepatitis B to breastfeed their children. Vaccination of the child against hepatitis B will further lower the risk of transmission.

5. Myth – I am infected with hepatitis B. I was told I could not get married or have kids.

Fact – There is no reason why people infected with hepatitis B cannot marry or have kids. The risk of transmission to the partner can be minimized by fully vaccinating the partner.

Myths regarding testing

1. Myth – I do not need screening for hepatitis B

Fact – India has a high prevalence of hepatitis B, and it is recommended that you should get screened and vaccinated for hepatitis B irrespective of your age or symptoms.

Myths regarding treatment

1. Myth – There is no treatment for hepatitis B

Fact – There are effective anti-viral drugs available that will stop viral replication in the blood and prevent the disease from progressing.

2. Myth – I do not need treatment for hepatitis B as I do not have any symptoms.

Fact – Not all patients with hepatitis B need treatment. The decision to treat is based on HBV viral load, severity of liver disease, and other risk factors (age, family history, etc.). If you have hepatitis B, you should get evaluated by a doctor to determine need of treatment.

3. Myth – I was told my hepatitis B is silent. Hence, I do not need to visit a doctor regularly

Fact – Hepatitis B has a fluctuating course. Even if not on treatment, regular blood tests are recommended every 6-12 months to monitor the progression and stage of the disease.

Myths regarding vaccination

1. Myth – I am infected with hepatitis B. I should get vaccinated to decrease transmission and promote immunity.

Fact – Vaccine does not offer any added advantage to patients infected with hepatitis B. Hence, it is not recommended.

2. Myth – You can still get infected with hepatitis B even if you are vaccinated

Fact - Immunity after vaccination can wear off over time in a few individuals. Those at high risk of exposure should consult a doctor regarding booster doses of vaccine.