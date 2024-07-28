World Hepatitis Day 2024: Protect Yourself From Hepatitis In This Monsoon

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also poses a higher risk for various infections, including hepatitis. Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, is often caused by viral infections and can be exacerbated by the conditions prevalent during the rainy season. To protect yourself from hepatitis this monsoon, it's crucial to adopt specific preventive measures shared by Dr.Meenakshi Mohan, Consultant pathologist -Neuberg Pulse Diagnostics, Kolkata.

First and foremost, ensure that the water you consume is safe and clean. Contaminated water is a common source of hepatitis A and E infections. Boil water before drinking or use water purifiers to eliminate harmful pathogens. Additionally, avoid consuming food from street vendors, as the hygiene standards may not be adequate, increasing the risk of contamination.

Personal hygiene plays a significant role in preventing hepatitis. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the restroom. This simple yet effective practice can significantly reduce the transmission of hepatitis viruses. Furthermore, ensure that fruits and vegetables are washed thoroughly before consumption to remove any contaminants.

Vaccination is a powerful tool in preventing hepatitis A and B. Consult your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated, particularly if you belong to high-risk groups or plan to travel to areas with high hepatitis prevalence. Vaccination provides long-term protection and is a crucial step in safeguarding your health during the monsoon season.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle also contributes to a robust immune system, capable of fighting off infections. A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can strengthen your immune response. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, as these habits can weaken the liver and make it more susceptible to infections.

Lastly, be cautious about blood transfusions and the use of needles. Ensure that any medical procedure involving needles is conducted using sterile equipment to prevent hepatitis B and C transmission. Opt for reputable healthcare facilities that adhere to stringent sterilization protocols.

By following these preventive measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of contracting hepatitis during the monsoon season. Stay vigilant, prioritize hygiene, and consult healthcare professionals for vaccination and other preventive strategies. Protecting your liver health is essential for overall well-being, especially during the rainy season when the risk of infections is heightened.