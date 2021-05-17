World Hypertension Day 2021: How pregnant women should manage their blood pressure levels

New Delhi: During pregnancy, high blood pressure or hypertension is quite a common condition among women. It however, can be managed properly by following a healthy lifestyle and mindful living.

“Foods with high sources of salt and sodium like pickles, frozen items and canned soups should be avoided. Eating with mindfulness is one of the major responsibilities of a pregnant woman with hypertension. They should practice yoga or meditation to keep the stress away,” shares Dr Manisha Ranjan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

It is not just healthy eating but also taking care of one’s mental health that is important to manage blood pressure levels, especially in the stressful times of COVID pandemic.

“One should also stay away from negative news that has become quite rampant on electronic and social media. They should also remain in touch with their gynecologist and measure your blood pressure regularly,” says Dr Ranjan.

A pregnant woman with hypertension is more vulnerable and should take extra care to avoid contacting COVID-19 virus. “Special COVID appropriate behaviour like social distance, hand hygiene, mask and strict blood pressure control with diet yoga meditation and medication. Don’t forget to take the pills if your doctor has suggested you to control the hypertension because unmanaged high blood pressure can be fatal for both the mother and the child,” advices Dr Ranjan.