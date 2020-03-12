World Kidney Day 2020: Take care of your kidney's health

Hyderabad: At a time when the world is worried about coronavirus pandemic, the World Kidney Day on March 12 may pass as another annual event. But the kidney-related ailments are silent killer.

The day aims to raise awareness about kidney's importance to overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health issues worldwide.

Diabetes, hypertension and obesity are some of the high-risk factors that result in kidney ailments and at times are life-threatening in nature, according to Dr Dhananjaya KL, consultant nephrologist at Continental Hospitals, here.

Undergoing tests is the only and best way to know the health of kidneys. A person with symptoms, like fatigue, high blood pressure and swelling of feet, must be careful of his kidneys; and ideally undergo regular health check-up for blood sugar, creatinine and eGFR to assess its filtration rate.

India is estimated to have over 50 million people with diabetes. They are at a high risk of chronic kidney ailments. The diseases become prevalent, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices of people. Hence, it`s important to realise the importance of leading an active and energised life to prevent the possibility of diabetes that could lead to kidney-related complications.

"In a human body, kidneys are among the most amazing organs, which ensure the wellbeing of the person. These bean-shaped organs filter 1,200 ml of blood per minute (1,700 litres a day) to keep the person healthy. It also helps remove waste and maintain a balance of chemicals and minerals in the body. It`s the process that happens in a kidney that keeps bones and teeth strong," said Dr Dhananjaya.

"While dialysis is the most common available treatment to support failing kidneys, at an advanced stage, often considered as renal failure, the only option left is to undergo a transplant," he said.

Hyderabad, considered a major healthcare destination, offers world-class kidney transplant facilities from a variety of sources, like live and cadaveric transplant.

Chief Transplant Urologist and a Padmasri Awardee Sarbeswar Sahariah, who recently completed 1,000 kidney transplant surgeries, believes transplantation is a safe and best approach for individuals suffering kidney failure to lead an active life.

The living kidney transplantation practice in India has evolved in the past 45 years and currently, India performs the second largest number of transplant surgeries after the US.