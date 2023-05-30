World No-Tobacco Day: 4 Dangers Of Passive Smoking, Expert Shares Precautions

Passive smoking, also known as secondhand smoke, refers to the inhalation of smoke emitted by someone else's tobacco products. Although individuals who do not actively smoke may believe they are unaffected by the harmful effects of tobacco, passive smoking poses significant risks to their health. Exposure to secondhand smoke has been associated with a range of diseases.

Research has linked passive smoking to various health issues, including respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and an increased risk of lung cancer. To protect individuals from the harmful effects of passive smoking, it is crucial to create smoke-free environments and promote awareness about the dangers associated with exposure to secondhand smoke.

Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Consultant, Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals explains health diseases caused due to passive smoking and what precautionary measures one should take.

World No-Tobacco Day 2023: Health Diseases Caused Due To Passive Smoking

Dr Modi explains four major health disease caused due to passive smoking.

Respiratory Problems

One of the most prominent health risks of passive smoking is the increased likelihood of developing respiratory problems, says Dr Modi. Studies have shown that nonsmokers who are regularly exposed to secondhand smoke have an elevated risk of respiratory infections, including bronchitis and pneumonia. Additionally, passive smoking can exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma, leading to more frequent attacks and worsening symptoms.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Dr Modi shares that cardiovascular diseases are another concerning consequence of passive smoking. The toxic chemicals present in secondhand smoke can lead to the constriction of blood vessels, an increase in blood pressure, and an elevated risk of heart disease and stroke. Nonsmokers exposed to secondhand smoke have been found to have a higher incidence of heart attacks and other cardiovascular events compared to those without exposure.

Cancer

Furthermore, passive smoking has been linked to the development of various cancers, Dr Modi explains. The chemicals present in tobacco smoke can cause DNA damage and mutations, leading to the initiation and progression of cancerous cells. Non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke, particularly in enclosed environments like homes or cars, have an increased risk of lung cancer, as well as cancers of the throat, mouth, and nasal sinuses.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Dr Modi shares that children are especially vulnerable to the adverse effects of passive smoking. Exposure to secondhand smoke during childhood has been associated with an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections, asthma, and impaired lung function. Additionally, passive smoking during pregnancy can result in low birth weight, premature birth, and developmental issues in infants.

"To mitigate the health risks of passive smoking, implementing smoke-free environments and promoting public awareness are crucial. Smoke-free legislation in public spaces and workplaces can significantly reduce exposure to secondhand smoke. Education campaigns should highlight the dangers of passive smoking and encourage individuals to create smoke-free homes and protect vulnerable individuals, such as children and pregnant women, from secondhand smoke," Dr Modi said.

World No-Tobacco Day 2023: How To Keep Yourself Safe From Passive Smoking

As per Dr Modi, to protect yourself from the harmful effects of passive smoking, it is crucial to implement certain precautionary measures:

- First, avoid spending time in environments where smoking is allowed, such as bars or designated smoking areas. Choose smoke-free establishments whenever possible.

- Encourage family members or roommates who smoke to do so outdoors, away from doors and windows. Enhancing indoor air quality by using air purifiers can be beneficial.

- Additionally, promoting smoke-free policies in public spaces and supporting initiatives to reduce smoking prevalence are essential steps toward safeguarding against passive smoking.

By taking these precautions, you can minimize your exposure to secondhand smoke and safeguard your health.