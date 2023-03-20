World Oral Health Day 2023: 15 Interesting Facts About Dental Hygiene One Must Know

World Oral Health Day is a global initiative that aims at raising awareness about the importance of good oral health for all ages. The main goal of World Oral Health Day is to promote good oral hygiene habits such as brushing twice a day, flossing, and having regular dental checkups. The day also aims to increase awareness about the connection between oral health and overall health and to encourage people to adopt healthy habits to prevent oral diseases.

World Oral Health Day encourages individuals, organizations, and communities to take action to improve oral health and promote healthy behaviors. This provides an opportunity for people to learn more about good oral hygiene practices and to take steps to improve their oral health. Hence, here are some interesting facts about your dental health that you must know.

15 Interesting Facts About Dental Health

1) Tooth enamel is the hardest substance in the human body, even stronger than bone.

2) The average person spends 38.5 days brushing their teeth over their lifetime.

3) More than 700 species of bacteria can be found in the human mouth.

4) Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in both children and adults.

5) Gum disease affects more than half of all adults over the age of 30.

6) Saliva plays an important role in oral health by neutralizing acids, washing away food particles, and helping to remineralize teeth.

7) Smoking and tobacco use increase the risk of oral cancer, gum disease, and tooth loss.

8) Green tea contains antiseptic properties that can help keep your gums healthy.

9) Certain foods, such as sugary and acidic drinks and snacks, can increase the risk of tooth decay and erosion.

10) Regular dental checkups and cleanings are important for maintaining good oral health and preventing tooth decay and gum disease.

11) Poor dental health has been linked to other health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory infections.

12) Drinking fluoridated water has been shown to reduce the risk of tooth decay.

13) Brushing your teeth too hard or using a hard-bristled toothbrush can damage tooth enamel and gums.

14) People with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing gum disease and other oral health problems.

15) Stress can also impact dental health, as it can lead to teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)