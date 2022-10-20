World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: World Osteoporosis Day is observed with the intention of increasing global awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease. It is celebrated every year on October 20. If the reports and data are to be believed, around 10 million Indians including both males and females are affected every year from Osteoporotic fractures.

The day was introduced on October 20, 1996, by the United Kingdom's National Osteoporosis Society which was supported by the European Commission. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO), co-sponsored World Osteoporosis Day in 1998.

WORLD OSTEOPOROSIS DAY 2022: THEME

The theme for World Osteoporosis Day 2022 is ‘Step Up For Bone Health’. The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of bone health at all stages of life. People should not take the bone health for granted no matter what.

WHAT IS OSTEOPOROSIS?

Osteoporosis makes your bones weak and fragile which leads them to break easily - even after a sudden movement, a minor fall, a sneeze, or a bump.

Around one-fifth of men and one-third of women aged 50 are prone to osteoporotic fracture. These fractures can be a huge risk for life and cause long-term pain.

Facts about Osteoporosis

The condition is also known as ‘The Silent Disease’ because in most of the cases, there are no symptoms until the first fracture occurs.

Majority of the people with osteoporosis in India are left untreated and such population hails from rural areas.

It has been estimated that an osteoporotic fracture takes place every three seconds.

More the consumption of alcohol, more is the risk of because it increases the risk of vertebral and hip fractures.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)