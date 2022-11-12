topStoriesenglish
NewsHealth
PNEUMONIA

World Pneumonia Day: Maintain your respiratory health this winter with these tips

As the winter seaosn gets underway, you may become prone to respiratory diseases like pneumonia. Here's how you maintain your respiratory health this winter season.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While the monsoon season has already taken a toll on human health, it would be difficult for people if winters bring more of the problems with itself.
  • During the weather, people have to deal with cold and cough and sometimes, also become prone to other illnesses like pneumonia.
  • While pneumonia can affect any individual at any time of the year, it particularly is most likely to cause problems in the colder season.

World Pneumonia Day: Maintain your respiratory health this winter with these tips

Respiratory disease: Winter season is underway. While the monsoon season has already taken a toll on human health, it would be difficult for people if winters bring more of the problems with itself. During the weather, people have to deal with cold and cough and sometimes, also become prone to other illnesses like pneumonia. While pneumonia can affect any individual at any time of the year, it particularly is most likely to cause problems in the colder season.

Maintain your respiratory health this winter season by following these tips:

1. Layer your body comfortably with warm clothes to regulate body temperature.

2. Keep washing your hands and ensure that they are free of germs. Do not touch your mouth, nose, or eyes with dirty hands.

3. Prefer indoor activities and exercise rather than jogging as pollution can have a negative impact on your respiratory health.

4. Indulge yourself in breathing exercises to keep your lungs healthy.

5. Ensure that your home is clean and there is no dust, mold, and allergens.

6. Avoid smoking and visiting crowded places.

7. Try getting yourself an air purifier or a humidifier.

8. Keep yourself hydrated and take steam at least once a day.

9. Eat a nutritious diet that includes fruits, vegetables and protein. Moreover, citrus fruits and turmeric are also proven to be beneficial for your immunity.

10. Avoid junk food. Processed, fried, oily, and canned food can cause throat irritation.

11. Take vaccines for flu and pneumonia as per the doctor’s suggestions.
 

