World Population Day 2023: Human Population Growth And Its Effect On Health- Expert Shares Preventive Measures For Overall Well-Being

World Population Day: On July 11, the world observes World Population Day, which highlights the negative effects of overpopulation on human health. The rate of global population growth is worrisome! By 2050, India is expected to have the largest population on earth.

Overpopulation lowers the quality of life and may also affect other social and environmental issues. Malnutrition, pollution, crowded living circumstances, and a lack of healthcare facilities are all consequences of overpopulation, and they all raise the risk of infectious diseases in a community.

Child mortality has decreased as a result of the significant improvements in medical treatment, notably in immunisation, but nature hasn't fully caught up. There are numerous various predictions for the future of our population, but we as a world community definitely wouldn't want it to grow as it did in the last millennium.



In an exclusive interview with Zee English, Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant Internist at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai shares the reasons how overpopulation can indeed contribute to a range of health issues and how to practice prevention.

"Overpopulation can have several effects in a country. Some of the major concerns include strain on resources such as water, food, and energy, increased pollution, environmental degradation, pressure on infrastructure and public services, higher unemployment rates, and a decrease in living standards. Additionally, overpopulation can lead to social issues like overcrowding, increased crime rates, and strained healthcare and education systems," says Dr Samrat.

Impact of Overpopulation on Human Health

Most people are aware of the detrimental effects of population growth on the environment and society, but not on health. Several infectious diseases have started to spread as a result of problems including urban overpopulation and environmental changes brought on by population growth.

Here are the effects of overpopulation on health:

Increased Risk of Infections- Tuberculosis, Malaria, Cholera, Dengue fever and more.

Water-Contaminated Diseases- Viruses propagate more quickly, allowing dangerous mutations in crowded areas.

Respiratory Issues- Asthma, Lung cancer, Chest pain, Congestion, Throat inflammation, Cardiovascular disease and other respiratory diseases.

Various Other Health Hazards- Large amounts of uncollected rubbish pose several health hazards, including cancer, neurological conditions, congenital deformities, etc.

Preventive Measures to Take

Dr Samrat suggests, "To prevent and address the challenges of overpopulation, countries can implement various measures." Here are a few suggestions:

1. Family planning and reproductive health services: Promoting access to contraception and reproductive health services can help individuals and families make informed decisions about family size.

2. Education and empowerment: Investing in education, especially for women and girls, can lead to better health outcomes, higher economic prospects, and lower birth rates.

3. Economic incentives: Governments can introduce incentives like tax breaks, subsidies, or rewards for smaller families to encourage smaller, planned family sizes.

4. Urban planning and development: Efficient urban planning can help accommodate the growing population by building infrastructure, and affordable housing, and ensuring sustainable use of resources.

5. Migration and regional development: Encouraging regional development can help reduce population concentration in major cities and redistribute the population more evenly across a country.

6. Sustainable resource management: Developing sustainable practices for resource management, including water, energy, and agriculture, can help reduce the strain on limited resources.

Population increase is a significant global concern and the root of many health issues. It is necessary to acknowledge the problem and take the necessary steps to address it. This could assist in breaking the vicious cycle of escalating health issues and growing populations.

Overall, It's important to note that addressing overpopulation requires a holistic and multifaceted approach, taking into account social, economic, and environmental factors, while also respecting individual rights and choices.