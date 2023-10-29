World Stroke Day: '5-5-5' Proven Steps For Early Stroke Prevention- Lifestyle Changes, Foods, Exercises

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide, and adopting a healthy lifestyle is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of stroke. World Stroke Day, observed on October 29th each year, serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of stroke prevention and awareness.

Here is a interview with Zee News English, Dr Shivananda Pai, Consultant Neurologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore shares five key lifestyle changes, nutrient-rich foods, and exercises to help you protect yourself and your loved ones from the devastating effects of a stroke.

Dr Shivananda says, "Healthy living is within reach with just a few simple but impactful lifestyle changes, and choices that can significantly enhance your well-being."

5 Lifestyle Changes for a Healthier You

● Regular Exercise: Incorporate at least 30 minutes of exercise into your daily routine, be it brisk walking, jogging, or any physical activity you enjoy. Exercise enhances cardiovascular health, boosts energy, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

● Adequate Healthy Diet: Fuel your body with a balanced diet. Load up on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and high-fiber foods. Steer clear of refined options like maida for better digestion and overall health.

● Stress Management: Prioritize stress reduction in both your work and home life. Explore relaxation techniques like meditation and deep breathing to maintain mental well-being.

● Positive Attitude: Develop a positive outlook on life. Optimism and resilience can help you navigate challenges and reduce the impact of stress on your health.

● Short-Term Goals: Focus on achievable short-term goals, taking life "one day at a time." This approach can reduce anxiety and improve your concentration on immediate tasks.

5 Nutrient-Rich Foods for Optimal Health

● Green Leafy Vegetables: Spinach, Malabar spinach, lettuce, and other leafy greens are nutritional powerhouses. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

● Fiber-Packed Foods: Prioritize foods rich in fiber to promote digestion and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

● Sprouted Pulses, Almonds, Nuts: Include sprouted pulses and a variety of nuts in your diet for their protein and healthy fats.

● Whole Grains: Ditch refined foods and embrace whole grains for increased nutrient intake and overall health benefits.

● Fresh Fruits and Vegetables: Load your plate with a colorful variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to ensure a broad spectrum of vitamins and minerals.

5 Exercises for Stroke Prevention

● Regular Jogging: Aim for 30 minutes of jogging each day to boost cardiovascular health and reduce stroke risk.

● Treadmill Workouts: If jogging isn't your thing, 20-30 minutes on a treadmill can provide similar benefits for your overall fitness.

● Adapting Cardio Workouts: As you age, modify cardio exercises to lower the risk of stroke. Seek professional guidance for personalized advice.

● Brisk Walking and Cycling: Both activities effectively control cholesterol and blood pressure, mitigating stroke risk.

● Lifting Caution: If you have hypertension or a history of brain hemorrhage, avoid heavy weight lifting exercises to prevent potential complications.

"Always consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or exercise routine, especially if you have existing health conditions," concludes Dr Shivananda.