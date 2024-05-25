World Thyroid Day: The Critical Role Of Thyroid Management In Fertility

In 2007, the Thyroid Federation International declared that May 25 will be observed as World Thyroid Day every year. They chose May 25 to commemorate the founding day of the European Thyroid Association. Since then, World Thyroid Day is observed every year on May 25.

The theme for this year's World Thyroid Day is - Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Thyroid problems are among one of the most common endocrine disorders.

The thyroid glands regulate the body's metabolism. Thyroid is useful to both men and women. This little, butterfly-shaped gland generates hormones that regulate the body's metabolism, energy levels, and other vital functions. A guide for those planning to conceive is shared by Dr Rashmi Agrawal, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Fertility Gurgaon as the thyroid plays a crucial role in fertility.

Do thyroid medications affect fertility?

Maintaining proper thyroid function is important to children's health, and using appropriate thyroid medications can help improve outcomes for people with thyroid disease.

Study findings suggest that using thyroid medication to treat hypothyroidism may interfere with natural processes.

"Can I get pregnant due to thyroid problems?" If you want to know. The answer will depend on how well the situation is managed. At Gynecology, we frequently aim to check the level of thyroid hormones in the blood to increase our patient's chances of becoming pregnant.

Thyroid hormone replacement therapy aids in the restoration of normal thyroid hormone levels. Typically, levothyroxine is used in this regard. Studies have demonstrated the benefits of adequate treatment for hypothyroidism in terms of immune system stabilization, ovulation regulation, and increased fertility.

Effects of Thyroid Disease on Fertility

Hypothyroidism and Infertility

Hypothyroidism is a disorder that results from insufficient thyroid function, which interferes with growth hormone production, weakens the body, and causes insufficient ovulation. Women with untreated hypothyroidism may develop polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and other problems that can lead to infertility. Hypothyroidism can also affect the development of healthy eggs and lower the likelihood of fertilisation success.

Hyperthyroidism and Infertility:

Moreover, hyperthyroidism might affect fertility. It may cause irregular menstruation, impede ovulation, and raise the risk of miscarriage. Overproduction of thyroid hormone can affect an individual's ability to conceive and maintain a pregnancy, as well as cause problems with implantation.

The importance of thyroid management in initial preparation:

Hormone modification: To regulate the hormones required for pregnancy, thyroid function must be maintained. It is vitally important to maintain stability. Those planning a pregnancy need to have their thyroid function checked to evaluate thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), free T4, and free T3. Fertility outcomes can be improved by managing hormone homeostasis with medication, lifestyle modifications, and a healthy diet.

Reduce the likelihood of difficulties: Pregnancy can be avoided by treating thyroid issues before becoming pregnant. Uncontrolled thyroid disease can lead to conditions like premature birth, gestational diabetes, and preeclampsia. Before getting pregnant, people can improve their general health and fertility by taking care of thyroid problems.

Coordinated care

For prompt care, people with thyroid conditions need coordination. Collaborating closely with medical specialists such as radiologists, endocrinologists, and obstetricians can help provide a deeper understanding of the relationship between thyroid function and fertility. Effective treatment strategies can be employed to optimise fertility and address specific needs, potentially involving medication, lifestyle modifications, and routine exams.