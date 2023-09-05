Advertisement
This Company Uses Japanese Nanotechnology To Block Heat Coming-In From Glass Doors To Keep Building Cool

HeatCure claims to protect both commercial and residential buildings using nanotechnology-based glass coating, which it says filters 85% of infrared and 99% of ultraviolet heat radiation.

Sep 05, 2023
NEW DELHI: HeatCure, the Japanese nano-technology-based transparent liquid coating for all types of glasses, is pleased to announce its expansion into the B2C segment following its remarkable success in the B2B market. HeatCure already has a market presence in 23 cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat. The company's current objective is to expand to all tier 1 and tier 2 cities by 2025. The company claims to protect both commercial and residential buildings using nanotechnology-based glass coating, which it says filters 85% of infrared and 99% of ultraviolet heat radiation.

Since modern buildings have a lot of glass which transfers and traps the heat inside the building in summers and transfer the inside heat outside in winters, HeatCure claims its product comes into action by working in all seasons and forms a coating barrier through their Comprehensive Nanotechnology to block substantial heat coming-in from Glass doors and Façade in summers and retains in the inside heat inside during winters.

HeatCure Managing Director Sanjay Mendiratta said, "HeatCure's transparent and rigid barricade over glass surfaces blocks up to 85% of heat, thanks to its nanotechnology-based liquid formula. While effectively blocking 85% of Infrared rays and 99% of Ultraviolet rays, HeatCure significantly reduces heat gain through any type of glass surface, whether it's a window, door, or facade. Being a strong insulator, Heat Cure keeps your premises cool in summers and cozy in winters." He further said that the HeatCure products ensure energy saving of 15 to 20% thus reducing the carbon footprint on the environment.

HeatCure provides a substitute to conventional approaches like drapes, blinds, or tinted windows. The benefits of HeatCure extend beyond summer. During the winter months, Heat Cure does not allows the inside heat to escape premises, helping to maintain a cozy atmosphere. With its unique liquid coating, HeatCure provides comprehensive protection against heat and UV rays while maintaining optimal visible light transmission.

