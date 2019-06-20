At least 20 dead, many critical after bus with 50 onboard falls into gorge in HP's Kullu

KULLU: At least 20 persons died and over 20 critically injured after a bus with 50 persons on board fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Thursday. The death toll is likely to go up, said authorities.

The incident took place in Kullu's Tehsil Bazar around 4 pm. The bus was on its way to Gadagushani. Rescue operations are currently underway. Five ambulances have reached the accident spot. A team of seven doctors are on the alert to attend to the injured person, said authorities.

The locals were the first responders at the accident site. Later, the rescue personnel joined in.

Images from the accident site showed people escorting severely injured persons to safety.

More than 12 women, seven children, five to six girls and 10 youth have been rescued from the accident site. All those rescued are seriously injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.