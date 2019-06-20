close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bus accident

At least 20 dead, many critical after bus with 50 onboard falls into gorge in HP's Kullu

The death toll is likely to go up, said authorities.

At least 20 dead, many critical after bus with 50 onboard falls into gorge in HP&#039;s Kullu

KULLU: At least 20 persons died and over 20 critically injured after a bus with 50 persons on board fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Thursday. The death toll is likely to go up, said authorities.

Live TV

The incident took place in Kullu's Tehsil Bazar around 4 pm. The bus was on its way to Gadagushani. Rescue operations are currently underway. Five ambulances have reached the accident spot. A team of seven doctors are on the alert to attend to the injured person, said authorities.

The locals were the first responders at the accident site. Later, the rescue personnel joined in.

Images from the accident site showed people escorting severely injured persons to safety.

More than 12 women, seven children, five to six girls and 10 youth have been rescued from the accident site. All those rescued are seriously injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Tags:
Bus accidentKullu
Next
Story

Manali forced to bring new traffic plan to combat massive tourist rush

Must Watch

PT5M54S

5W1H: As heatwave prevails in Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar to meet the victims