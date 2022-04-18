हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hindus

Hindus should give birth to more children to protect ‘Sanatan Dharm’: Satyadevanand Saraswati

"Hindus should give birth to more children to protect their families & Sanatan Dharm," Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati said in Una, Himachal Pradesh, according to ANI.

Hindus should give birth to more children to protect ‘Sanatan Dharm’: Satyadevanand Saraswati

Una: Himachal Pradesh Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad in charge Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati has said that Hindus should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity and Sanatan Dharm, according to news agency ANI.

"The increasing population of Muslims in the country indicates the decline of the Hindus...Hindus should strengthen their families, they should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity & Sanatan Dharm," Saraswati said at a meeting in Una, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. 

"The Hindu society is constantly on the verge of decline," he added. While Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said, "There was a time when the pilgrimage to Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi was pelted with stones by the Muslim community."

The condition is such that on the day of Durga Ashtami, stone-pelting and attacks have started on the procession going out across the country, he stated. 

What could be more unfortunate for the Hindu society, he further stated. 

Muslims are increasing their population by giving birth to many children in a planned way, Yati Narsinghanand claimed on the first day of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad`s three-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh`s Una district.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati along with other priests from across the country attended Dharma Sansad in Una. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HindusHindu populationMuslimsSanatan DharmaYati Satyadevanand SaraswatiHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi lauds Himachal's progress, stress on further development in years ahead

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's custody extended till April 22