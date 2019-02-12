हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Met office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain, snowfall in HP

The Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall on February 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh, an official said.

Met office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain, snowfall in HP

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snowfall on February 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh, an official said.

The weather department forecast rain and snowfall in the high and mid hills and hailstorm in the low hills and plains of the state from February 13 to 16, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

A fresh western disturbance and its interaction with tropical easterlies or winds blowing from the east is likely from February 13 to 16, resulting into heavy rains and snow, he said.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings - it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public.

