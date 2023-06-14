Nakshatra: आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत होते हैं धनिष्ठा नक्षत्र वाले लोग, दुनिया में कमाते हैं खूब नाम
Nakshatra: आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत होते हैं धनिष्ठा नक्षत्र वाले लोग, दुनिया में कमाते हैं खूब नाम

Dhanishta Nakshatra in Hindi: इन लोगों का मुख्य उद्देश्य होता है कि इस संसार को, अपने देश को, अपने शहर को अधिक से अधिक बेहतर और सुंदर कैसे बनाया जाए. यह लोग सामाजिक कार्यों में भी बहुत बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेते हैं और बहुत ख्याति व उन्नति प्राप्त करते हैं.

Jun 14, 2023

Nakshatra: आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत होते हैं धनिष्ठा नक्षत्र वाले लोग, दुनिया में कमाते हैं खूब नाम

Dhanishta Nakshatra Compatibility: धनिष्ठा नक्षत्र 4 तारों का समूह, ढोल या मृदंग की आकृति का आभास देता है. दोनों वाद्य यंत्र भीतर से खोखले होते हैं. यहां खोखले का अर्थ है अहंकार से मुक्त होने से है. इन यंत्रों के चमड़े के बाहरी आवरण पर थाप पड़ने से ध्वनि उत्पन्न होती है. भजन कीर्तन में मृदंग व ढोल का प्रयोग किया जाता रहा है. प्राचीन भारत में धनिष्ठा को श्रविष्ठा कहते थे. धनिष्ठा का अर्थ होता है धन संपदा से पूर्ण. 

