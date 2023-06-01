Money Remedies: पर्स में रखी ये एक चीज बनाती है करोड़पति, पैसों के मामले में अच्छे-अच्छों को देते हैं मात
topStories1hindi1719999
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Money Remedies: पर्स में रखी ये एक चीज बनाती है करोड़पति, पैसों के मामले में अच्छे-अच्छों को देते हैं मात

Elaichi Ke Totke: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इलायची से जुड़े कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं जिन्हें अपना कर व्यक्ति जीवन में आने वाली कई समस्याओं से छुटकारा पा सकता है. इतना ही नहीं, पर्स में इलायची के ये उपाय आर्थिक तंगी को दूर करते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Trending Photos

Money Remedies: पर्स में रखी ये एक चीज बनाती है करोड़पति, पैसों के मामले में अच्छे-अच्छों को देते हैं मात

Elaichi Ke Upay in hindi: खाने का स्वाद बढ़ाने वाली इलायची का ज्योतिष शास्त्र में भी बहुत महत्व है. एक छोटी सी इलायची व्यक्ति का भाग्य भी चमका सकती है. भगवान को भोग में चढ़ाने वाली इलायची के ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कुछ उपाय बताए गए हैं. इन उपायों को करके व्यक्ति हर क्षेत्र में सफलता प्राप्त कर सकता है. इसके साथ ही उसके जीवन में आ रही सभी परेशानियां दूर हो सकती है. आइए जानते हैं

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन