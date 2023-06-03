Grah Gochar 2023: खुशखबरी! दोनों हाथों से जमकर पैसा बटोरेंगे इस राशि वाले लोग, अक्टूबर तक बैंक में होगा खूब पैसा!
Grah Gochar 2023: खुशखबरी! दोनों हाथों से जमकर पैसा बटोरेंगे इस राशि वाले लोग, अक्टूबर तक बैंक में होगा खूब पैसा!

Rahu Transit 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह का गोचर सभी राशियों के जीवन पर शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव डालता है. बता दें कि राहु अभी मेष राशि में विराजमान हैं और अक्टूबर तक इसी राशि नें रहने वाले हैं. ऐसे में अक्टूबर तक का समय कुछ राशि के जातकों के लिए बेहद लाभदायी रहेगा. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में.

 

Jun 04, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Grah Gochar 2023: खुशखबरी! दोनों हाथों से जमकर पैसा बटोरेंगे इस राशि वाले लोग, अक्टूबर तक बैंक में होगा खूब पैसा!

Rahu Effect On Zodiac Sign: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर ग्रह गोचर करता है. सभी ग्रहों में शनि सबसे धीमी गति से चलने वाला ग्रह माना गया है. वहीं राहु और केतु को ज्योतिष में पापी ग्रह माना गया है. बता दें कि राहु एक राशि में डेढ़ साल तक रहते हैं. बता दें कि बीते साल की 12 अप्रैल को राहु ने मेष राशि में प्रवेश किया है. और डेढ़ साल बाद यानी 30 अक्टूबर को गोचर कर मीन राशि में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे.

