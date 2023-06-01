सबसे ज्‍यादा 20 साल तक चलती है शुक्र की महादशा, मिलता है राजा जैसा धन-वैभव, यश!
सबसे ज्‍यादा 20 साल तक चलती है शुक्र की महादशा, मिलता है राजा जैसा धन-वैभव, यश!

Shukra ki Mahadasha: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार शुक्र धन-विलासिता देने वाले कारक हैं. इसलिए कुंडली में शुक्र शुभ हो तो 20 साल की शुक्र की महादशा जातक को राजा जैसा वैभवशाली जीवन देती है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

सबसे ज्‍यादा 20 साल तक चलती है शुक्र की महादशा, मिलता है राजा जैसा धन-वैभव, यश!

Shukra ki Mahadasha ke Upay: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में शुक्र की महादशा को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है क्‍योंकि इसका सीधा संबंध व्‍यक्ति की आर्थिक स्थिति, सुख सुविधाओं, प्रेम पर पड़ता है. यदि कुंडली में शुक्र उच्‍च का हो तो व्‍यक्ति राजा जैसा धन-वैभव से परिपूर्ण सुखी जीवन जीता है. वहीं शुक्र नीच का हो तो शुक्र की महादशा बहुत दुखी, अभावों वाला संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन देती है. शुक्र की महादशा सबसे ज्‍यादा 20 साल तक चलती है. 

