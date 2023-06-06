Surya Gochar: सूर्य गोचर से बनेगा बुधादित्य व नवपंचम राजयोग, इन राशियों को खुलेगा भाग्य; चमकेगा करियर
Surya Gochar: सूर्य गोचर से बनेगा बुधादित्य व नवपंचम राजयोग, इन राशियों को खुलेगा भाग्य; चमकेगा करियर

Surya gochar 2023: करीब दो हफ्ते बाद सूर्य देव राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. उनके राशि परिवर्तन करने के बाद बुध और शनि देव के साथ युति बनेगी, जिससे बुधादित्य और नवपंचम राजयोग का निर्माण होगा.

 

Jun 06, 2023

surya rashi parivartan 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष में सूर्य देव को ग्रहों के राजा की संज्ञा दी गई है. वह काफी तेज चाल चलते हैं और हर महीने राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. सूर्य देव 15 जून को गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वह इस दिन मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. ऐसे में इसका प्रभाव सभी 12 राशियों के जातकों पर पड़ना तय है. वहीं, 24 मई को बुध भी इसी राशि में आ जाएंगे और शनि के साथ भी उनकी युति बनेगी. बुध के संयोग से बुधादित्य राजयोग और शनि के साथ मिलकर नवपंचम राजयोग का निर्माण करेंगे. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इन दोनों योगों को बेहद शुभ माना जाता है. ऐसे में इन दोनों राजयोग का असर जिन राशियों के जातकों पर होगा, वे लोग मौज काटने को शुरू हो जाएं.   

