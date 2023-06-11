4 दिन बाद होगा महागोचर! इन राशि वालों को अचानक मिलेगी बड़ी तरक्‍की, खूब सारा पैसा
4 दिन बाद होगा महागोचर! इन राशि वालों को अचानक मिलेगी बड़ी तरक्‍की, खूब सारा पैसा

Surya Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य 15 जून 2023 को राशि परिवर्तन करके मिथुन में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. सूर्य का गोचर 4 राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहने वाला है. 

4 दिन बाद होगा महागोचर! इन राशि वालों को अचानक मिलेगी बड़ी तरक्‍की, खूब सारा पैसा

Surya ka mithun me pravesh 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में सूर्य के गोचर को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है क्‍योंकि यह सफलता, सेहत, आत्‍मविश्‍वास और आत्‍मा का कारक ग्रह है. सूर्य जब भी राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालते हैं. यह शुभ-अशुभ असर डालता है. इस बार 15 जून 2023 को सूर्य गोचर करके मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और 4 राशि वालों को बहुत शुभ फल देंगे. इन जातकों को करियर में बड़ी सफलता, खूब पैसा और मान-सम्‍मान दिलाएगा. सूर्य एक महीने तक मिथुन राशि में रहेंगे. इसके बाद 16 जुलाई को कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे.   

