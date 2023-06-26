तुलसी का ये चमत्‍कारी उपाय दिलाएगा करियर में बड़ी तरक्‍की, सैलरी में होगा जमकर इजाफा
तुलसी का ये चमत्‍कारी उपाय दिलाएगा करियर में बड़ी तरक्‍की, सैलरी में होगा जमकर इजाफा

Tulsi ka upay: तुलसी का पौधा ना केवल पूजनीय है, बल्कि यह ढेरों लाभ देने वाला है. यदि आप नौकरी-व्‍यापार में उन्‍नति और अपार धन पाना चाहते हैं तो तुलसी के ये उपाय आजमा लें.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

तुलसी का ये चमत्‍कारी उपाय दिलाएगा करियर में बड़ी तरक्‍की, सैलरी में होगा जमकर इजाफा

Tulsi ka Totka: अधिकांश घरों में तुलसी का पौधा होता ही है. सनातन धर्म में तुलसी को पूजनीय माना गया है. घर में तुलसी का पौधा होना बहुत शुभ होता है. वहीं कई लोग तुलसी के फायदों के कारण भी इसे घर में लगाते हैं. जैसे- तुलसी के पत्‍तों का खासा औषधीय महत्‍व है. इसके अलावा तुलसी का पौधा माहौल में सकारात्‍मकता लाता है. जिस घर में तुलसी का पौधा हो वहां हमेशा सुख-समृद्धि रहती है. साथ ही वास्‍तु दोष नहीं रहता है. श्रीहरि और मां लक्ष्‍मी हमेशा मेहरबान रहती हैं. इसके अलावा तुलसी से जुड़े टोटके-उपाय भी बहुत कारगर नतीजे देते हैं. 

