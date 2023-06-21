Vastu Tips for Agarbatti: इन 2 दिन गलती से भी जला दी अगरबत्ती तो पीछा नहीं छोड़ेगा दुर्भाग्य
Agarbatti Vastu Tips: हर घर में पूजा-पाठ दौरान अगरबत्ती जलाने का विधान है. कहते हैं इससे घर में पॉजिटिविटी आती है. लेकिन बांस से बनी अगरबत्ती जलाने से दुर्भाग्य आता है. शास्त्रों के अनुसार सप्ताह में दो दिन ऐसे होते हैं जब भूलकर भी अगरबत्ती नहीं जलानी चाहिए.

 

Jun 21, 2023

Vastu Tips For Incense Stick: हिंदू धर्म पूजा-पाठ का विशेष महत्व है. हर व्यक्ति देवी-देवताओं के प्रसन्न करने के लिए रोजाना उनकी आराधना करता है. इन दौरान भगवान के सामने अगरबत्ती जलाई जाती है. कहते हैं अगरबत्ती जलाने से घर में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार होता है और सुख-शांति आती है. हालांकि वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार हफ्ते में दो दिन ऐसे होते हैं जब अगरबत्ती नहीं जलानी चाहिए. मान्यता है कि हफ्ते में इन दो दिनों में पूजा के दौरान अगरबत्ती जलाने से घर आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़े की संभावना बढ़ जाती है और पितृ दोष भी लगता है. आइए सबसे पहले जानते हैं अगरबत्ती जलाने के क्या फायदे हैं.

