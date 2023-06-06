Vastu Tips: घर के मेन गेट से प्रवेश करती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, इस एक काम को करने से दौड़ी चली आएंगी धन की देवी
Vastu Tips: घर के मेन गेट से प्रवेश करती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, इस एक काम को करने से दौड़ी चली आएंगी धन की देवी

Vastu Tips For Home: वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार घर में इस्तेमाल होने वाली चीजों को अगर सही दिशा में रखा जाए,तो व्यक्ति को उसके सही लाभ और सकारात्मकता प्राप्त होती है. वास्तु शास्त्र में घर की खिड़की को लेकर भी कुछ जरूरी नियमों के बारे में बताया गया है. जानें इनके बारे में.

 

Jun 06, 2023

Vastu Tips: घर के मेन गेट से प्रवेश करती हैं मां लक्ष्मी, इस एक काम को करने से दौड़ी चली आएंगी धन की देवी

Vastu Tips For Main Gate: ज्योतिष शास्त्र की तरह वास्तु शास्त्र का भी हमारे जीवन पर विशेष प्रभाव देखने को मिलता है. वास्तु शास्त्र में दिशाओं पर खास जोर दिया गया है. कहते हैं कि अगर किसी समान को  सही जगह और सही दिशा में रखा जाए, तो व्यक्ति को विशेष लाभ होता है. वास्तु शास्त्र में घर की साज-सज्जा से लेकर मकान-भवन, ऑफिस आदि बनवाने को लेकर कई बातों का जिक्र किया गया है.

