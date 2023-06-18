इन बर्थडेट वालों को इस हफ्ते जॉब-बिजनेस में मिलेगी बड़ी तरक्‍की, पढ़ें अंक राशिफल
इन बर्थडेट वालों को इस हफ्ते जॉब-बिजनेस में मिलेगी बड़ी तरक्‍की, पढ़ें अंक राशिफल

Weekly Numerology in Hindi 19 to 25 June 2023: अंक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार जून का यह सप्‍ताह मूलांक 1 से 9 तक के जातकों के लिए विशेष रहने वाला है. कुछ लोगों को करियर में उन्‍नति और तगड़ा आर्थिक लाभ देंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Saptahik Ank Jyotish 19 to 25 June 2023: अंक ज्‍योतिष में जन्‍मतारीखों के जोड़ से मूलांक निकाला जाता है. इन मूलांक के आधार पर व्‍यक्ति के भविष्‍य, व्‍यवहार, पर्सनालिटी के बारे में बताया जाता है. आइए जानते हैं कि साप्‍ताहिक अंक ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार 19 से 25 जून 2023 तक का समय सभी 1 से 9 मूलांक वालों के लिए कैसा रहेगा. 

