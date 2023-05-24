7 लाख के बजट में बेस्ट SUV, इन 5 ऑप्शन पर लगा सकते हैं दांव, माइलेज भी धांसू
Cheapest SUV in india: मार्केट में कई ऐसी कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी कार हैं जो आपको कम कीमत में ही स्पोर्टी फील देती हैं. यहां हम आपके लिए देश में बिकने वाली 7 लाख रुपये से सस्ती एसयूवी कारों की लिस्ट लेकर आए हैं.

 

Best SUV Under 7 Lakh rupees: भारत में एसयूवी कारों की डिमांड तेजी से बढ़ रही है लेकिन कई लोगों का मानना है कि इसके लिए आपको ज्यादा पैसे खर्च करने पड़ेंगे. लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि आप कम बजट में भी एसयूवी कारों का मजा ले सकते हैं. मार्केट में कई ऐसी कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी कार हैं जो आपको कम कीमत में ही स्पोर्टी फील देती हैं. यहां हम आपके लिए देश में बिकने वाली 7 लाख रुपये से सस्ती एसयूवी कारों की लिस्ट लेकर आए हैं.

