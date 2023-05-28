Hero का शानदार माइलेज वाला स्कूटर, कीमत 70 हजार से भी कम, फीचर्स में है दम
Written By  Vishal Ahlawat|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Hero Xoom 110 Price and Features: भारतीय ग्राहकों में मोटरसाइकिल के जितने ही डिमांड स्कूटर की भी रहती है. स्कूटर के जरिए सवारी करना आरामदायक तो रहता ही है, साथ ही इसमें गियर बदलने की भी झंझट नहीं रहती. बाजार में Honda से लेकर Suzuki, TVS और Hero Motorcorp तक, अलग-अलग स्कूटर्स की बिक्री करते हैं. बाजार में आपके पास 110cc से लेकर 125cc तक के कई स्कूटर्स मौजूद हैं. लेकिन आज हम आपको हीरो मोटोकॉर्प के सस्ते और लेटेस्ट स्कूटर के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो ढेर सारे फीचर्स के साथ माइलेज भी अच्छा ऑफर करता है. 

