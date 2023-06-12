Adaptive Cruise Control कैसे काम करता है? इन कारों में मिलता है ये फीचर
topStories1hindi1735251
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Adaptive Cruise Control कैसे काम करता है? इन कारों में मिलता है ये फीचर

Adaptive cruise control Working: समय के साथ कारें एडवांस होती जा रही है, इनमें मिलने वाले फीचर्स भी अपडेट हो रही है. क्रूज कंट्रोल के बाद अब कई नई कारों में एडेप्टिव क्रूज कंट्रोल (एसीसी) आने लगा है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

Adaptive Cruise Control कैसे काम करता है? इन कारों में मिलता है ये फीचर

How ACC Works (Adaptive cruise control): समय के साथ कारें एडवांस होती जा रही है, इनमें मिलने वाले फीचर्स भी अपडेट हो रही है. क्रूज कंट्रोल के बाद अब कई नई कारों में एडेप्टिव क्रूज कंट्रोल (एसीसी) आने लगा है. यह एक एक ड्राइवर असिस्टेंट सिस्टम है, जो रोड पर आगे चल रहे वाहनों से सुरक्षित दूरी और स्पीड बनाए रखने में मदद करता है. चलिए, बताते हैं कि एडेप्टिव क्रूज कंट्रोल कैसे काम करता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Prabhu Deva
Prabhu deva News: 47 की उम्र में दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू बने बेटी के पिता
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड