Baleno नहीं पसंद? तो आंख बंद करके ये कार खरीद लो! 5-स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग

Maruti Baleno Rival: मारुति बलेनो देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक है. एंट्री लेवल प्रीमियम हैचबैक सेगमेंट में इसकी जलवा है. लेकिन, कुछ ऐसे भी लोग होंगे जिन्हें यह पसंद ना हो, इन लोगों के लिए टाटा अल्ट्रोज बेहतर ऑप्शन हो सकती है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

Tata Altroz: मारुति बलेनो (Maruti Baleno) देश की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों में से एक है. एंट्री लेवल प्रीमियम हैचबैक सेगमेंट में इसकी जलवा है. लेकिन, कुछ ऐसे भी लोग होंगे जिन्हें यह पसंद ना हो. ऐसे लोगों के लिए टाटा अल्ट्रोज (Tata Altroz) एक बेहतर ऑप्शन हो सकती है. चलिए, आपको Altroz के बारे में बताते हैं.

