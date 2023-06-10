Maruti की सबसे महंगी कार! Ertiga-Innova की हो जाएगी छुट्टी, 7 सीटों के साथ लग्जरी फीचर
Maruti की सबसे महंगी कार! Ertiga-Innova की हो जाएगी छुट्टी, 7 सीटों के साथ लग्जरी फीचर

Maruti Most Expensive Car: मारुति सुजुकी अपने लाइनअप में सबसे महंगी और सबसे बड़ी कार Maruti Engage लॉन्च करने जा रही है. कंपनी ने 5 जुलाई को होने जा रहे इवेंट के मीडिया इनवाइट भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं. 

Maruti Engage Launch: मारुति सुजुकी इस साल एक के बाद एक धमाका करने के मूड में लग रही है. कंपनी ने हाल ही में अपनी Maruti Jimny 5 Door और Fronx जैसी कारों को लॉन्च किया है. अब कंपनी 7 सीटर सेगमेंट में धमाल मचाने की तैयारी में है. आपको बता दें कि मारुति सुजुकी अपने लाइनअप में सबसे महंगी और सबसे बड़ी कार Maruti Engage लॉन्च करने जा रही है. कंपनी ने 5 जुलाई को होने जा रहे इवेंट के मीडिया इनवाइट भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं. माना जा रहा है कि यह एक 7 सीटर MPV होगी, जो टोयोटा इनोवा हाईक्रॉस (toyota Innova hycross) पर आधारित होगी. 

