Royal Enfield की सबसे सस्ती बाइक हो गई महंगी, इतनी बढ़ी कीमत; देखें नई प्राइस लिस्ट
topStories1hindi1718314
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Royal Enfield की सबसे सस्ती बाइक हो गई महंगी, इतनी बढ़ी कीमत; देखें नई प्राइस लिस्ट

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: रॉयल एनफील्ड हंटर 350 (Royal Enfield Hunter 350) को भारत में पिछले साल पेश किया गया था और तभी से इसकी अच्छी बिक्री हो रही है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

Royal Enfield की सबसे सस्ती बाइक हो गई महंगी, इतनी बढ़ी कीमत; देखें नई प्राइस लिस्ट

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price Hike: रॉयल एनफील्ड हंटर 350 (Royal Enfield Hunter 350) को भारत में पिछले साल पेश किया गया था और तभी से इसकी अच्छी बिक्री हो रही है. यह चेन्नई स्थित यह दोपहिया वाहन निर्माता की सबसे सस्ती पेशकश है. हालांकि, अब इसकी कीमत में बढ़ोतरी की गई है. रॉयल एनफील्ड हंटर 350 की कीमतों में 3,000 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी हुई है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज