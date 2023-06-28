टाटा ने 'फ्रेस्ट' नाम कराया ट्रेडमार्क, इस नई SUV को दिया जा सकता ये नाम!
टाटा ने 'फ्रेस्ट' नाम कराया ट्रेडमार्क, इस नई SUV को दिया जा सकता ये नाम!

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Tata New SUV: टाटा मोटर्स ने भारतीय बाजार में कई नए प्रोडक्ट पेश करने की योजना बनाई है. इस साल, कार निर्माता अपनी लोकप्रिय एसयूवी के अपडेटेड वर्जन लाएगी, जिसमें नेक्सन, हैरियर और सफारी शामिल हैं. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, पंच सीएनजी और पंच ईवी भी आ सकती है. अगला साल भी टाटा के लिए रोमांचक रहने वाली है क्योंकि 2024 में प्रोडक्शन-रेडी कर्व कूप एसयूवी को पेश किया जाएगा और ऐसा लगता है कि टाटा ने इसके लिए प्रारंभिक तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं. दरअसल, कंपनी ने हाल ही में फ्रेस्ट नाम को ट्रेडमार्क कराया है, जिससे अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि यह अपनी नई मिडसाइज एसयूवी को इसी नाम (फ्रेस्ट) के साथ लॉन्च कर सकती है.

