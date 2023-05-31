Car में कराए ये 5 मॉडिफिकेशन्स तो पक्का कटेगा Challan, पुलिस कर रही इंतजार!
Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Challan For Illegal Car Modifications: वैसे तो आजकल कारों को मॉडिफाई कराना काफी आम बात हो गई है. बहुत से लोग तो नई कार खरीदने के तुरंत बाद ही उसे मॉडिफाई करा लेते हैं. लेकिन, क्या आप जानते हैं कि बहुत सारे ऐसे मॉडिफिकेशन्स हैं, जो गैरकानूनी हैं और अगर आप गलती से भी अपनी कार में गैरकानूनी मोडिफिकेशंस करा लेते हैं तो आपका चालान कर सकता है. इसलिए, अगर आप अपनी कार को मॉडिफाई कराने की सोच रहे हैं तो आपको यह पता होना चाहिए कि आप उसे कितना मॉडिफाई करा सकते हैं या कार की किस-किस चीज को मॉडिफाई करा सकते हैं. खैर चलिए, आपको पांच ऐसे कार मॉडिफिकेशन्स के बारे में बताते हैं, जिन्हें कराने पर आपका चालान कर सकता है.

