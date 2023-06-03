Ertiga-Innova को निगल जाएंगी ये तीन 7 सीटर कार, जल्द होने वाली लॉन्च, बस जरा सा इंतजार
Ertiga-Innova को निगल जाएंगी ये तीन 7 सीटर कार, जल्द होने वाली लॉन्च, बस जरा सा इंतजार

Upcoming 7 Seater: जल्द ही मार्किट में कई नए ऑप्शन भी आने वाले हैं. मारुति से लेकर टोयोटा तक, अपनी सेवन सीटर कारें लॉन्च करने जा रही है. यहां हम के लिए जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली तीन 7 सीटर कारों के लिस्ट लेकर आए हैं. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

Ertiga-Innova को निगल जाएंगी ये तीन 7 सीटर कार, जल्द होने वाली लॉन्च, बस जरा सा इंतजार

7 Seater Cars in india: भारतीय बाज़ार में सेवन सीटर गाड़ियों की डिमांड लगातार बढ़ रही है. इस समय भारत में मारुति अर्टिगा से लेकर टोयोटा इनोवा तक ढेर सारी MPV कारों के ऑप्शन मौजूद हैं. इस तरह की कारों में स्पेशियल कैबिन और कंफर्टेबल सीटिंग मिलती है, जिसके ज़रिए आप बड़ी फ़ैमिली के साथ लंबे सफ़र पर जा सकते हैं. लेकिन जल्द ही मार्किट में कई नए ऑप्शन भी आने वाले हैं. मारुति से लेकर टोयोटा तक, अपनी सेवन सीटर कारें लॉन्च करने जा रही है. यहां हम के लिए जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली तीन 7 सीटर कारों के लिस्ट (Upcoming 7 Seater) लेकर आए हैं. 

