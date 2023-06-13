Snow Driving Tips: बर्फ में कार चलाने के लिए टायरों पर चेन क्यों लपेटते हैं? ये है इसका कारण
topStories1hindi1735483
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Snow Driving Tips: बर्फ में कार चलाने के लिए टायरों पर चेन क्यों लपेटते हैं? ये है इसका कारण

Driving Tips: आपने नोटिस किया होगा कि बर्फ वाली जगहों पर बहुत से लोग अपनी कारों के टायर्स पर चेन बांध लेते हैं और फिर उन्हें चलाते हैं. लेकिन, क्या आप जानते हैं कि वह ऐसा क्यों करते हैं?

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:45 AM IST

Trending Photos

Snow Driving Tips: बर्फ में कार चलाने के लिए टायरों पर चेन क्यों लपेटते हैं? ये है इसका कारण

Driving Tips For Snow: आपने नोटिस किया होगा कि बर्फ वाली जगहों पर बहुत से लोग अपनी कारों के टायर्स पर चेन बांध लेते हैं और फिर उन्हें चलाते हैं. लेकिन, क्या आप जानते हैं कि वह ऐसा क्यों करते हैं? इसके पीछे एक साइंस है. चलिए, आपको इसके बारे में बताते हैं. दरअसल, जब आप कार को बर्फ वाले रास्तों पर चलाते हैं तो टायर्स स्लिप करने लगते हैं. ऐसे में कार के स्किड होने यानी फिसलने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है. इस खतरे को कम करने या मिटाने के लिए टायरों पर चेन बांधी जाती है. ऐसा उन जगहों पर होता है, जहां बर्फ की सतह चिकनी होती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों