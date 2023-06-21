7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्म‍ियों के ल‍िए बड़ा अपडेट, 50% के पार पहुंचेगा DA, लागू होगा आठवां वेतन आयोग?
7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्म‍ियों के ल‍िए बड़ा अपडेट, 50% के पार पहुंचेगा DA, लागू होगा आठवां वेतन आयोग?

8th Pay Commission: आठवें वेतन आयोग (8th Pay Commission) की जल्द से जल्द शुरुआत करने के साथ ही केंद्र सरकार से यह मांग की गई क‍ि पेंशनर्स को 1 जनवरी 2019 से अंतरिम राहत दी जाए.

7th Pay Commission: केंद्रीय कर्म‍ियों के ल‍िए बड़ा अपडेट, 50% के पार पहुंचेगा DA, लागू होगा आठवां वेतन आयोग?

7th Pay Commission Latest News: रेलवे सीनियर सिटीजन वेलफेयर सोसाइटी (RSCWS) ने हाल ही में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से 1 जनवरी 2024 से 8वें वेतन आयोग को लागू करने का आग्रह क‍िया. उनकी दलील है क‍ि महंगाई भत्ता (DA) और महंगाई राहत (DR) की दर अगले साल 50% से ऊपर बढ़ने की पूरी उम्मीद है. वित्त मंत्रालय को दिए ज्ञापन में RSCWS ने केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारियों और पेंशनर्स के लिए नए वेतन आयोग की जरूरत के कारणों को बताया.

