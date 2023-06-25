Mukesh Ambani-Anand Mahindra: क्यों US में अरबपति मुकेश अंबानी-आनंद महिंद्रा को बुक करनी पड़ी उबर, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
Mukesh Ambani-Anand Mahindra: क्यों US में अरबपति मुकेश अंबानी-आनंद महिंद्रा को बुक करनी पड़ी उबर, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

PM Modi US Visit: महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा और रिलायंस के चेयरमैन मुकेश अंबानी यूएस स्टेट डिनर में शरीक होने के लिए वॉशिंगटन गए थे. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के सम्मान में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने डिनर रखा था. 

Mukesh Ambani Anand Mahindra Uber: भारत के मशहूर अरबपति कारोबारी आनंद महिंद्रा सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत एक्टिव रहते हैं. हर दिन वह कोई न कोई फोटो या वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते हैं. आनंद महिंद्रा ने हाल ही में एक फोटो पोस्ट कर मजेदार किस्सा साझा किया है. 

