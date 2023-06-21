ATM Card: एटीएम कार्ड पर छपे 16 अंकों में छिपी होती है खास जानकारी, क्या आपको पता है इनका मतलब?
topStories1hindi1747975
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

ATM Card: एटीएम कार्ड पर छपे 16 अंकों में छिपी होती है खास जानकारी, क्या आपको पता है इनका मतलब?

आपने कभी गौर किया है कि एटीएम कार्ड पर जो नंबर लिखे होते हैं उनका मतलब क्या होता है? दरअसल, एटीएम पर अंकित 16 नंबर काफी महत्वपूर्ण होते हैं और इनका सीधा कनेक्शन आपके बैंक अकाउंट से होता है. 

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

ATM Card: एटीएम कार्ड पर छपे 16 अंकों में छिपी होती है खास जानकारी, क्या आपको पता है इनका मतलब?

What 16 Digit Number Represent In ATM Card: एटीएम कार्ड ने लोगों के जीवन का कफी आसान कर दिया है. इसकी वजह से लेन-देन की प्रक्रिया काफी सरल हो गई है. अब इसका इस्तेमाल डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन के लिए भी होने लगा है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता