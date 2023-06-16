DA Hike News: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
DA Hike News: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?

DA Hike: सरकार की तरफ से क‍िया गया बदलाव 1 जनवरी 2023 से लागू होगा. यानी कर्मचार‍ियों को जून की सैलरी के साथ छह महीने का एर‍ियर म‍िलेगा. छठे वेतन आयोग के तहत डीए की दर को 212% से बढ़ाकर 221% क‍िया गया था.

Jun 16, 2023

DA Hike News: केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?

DA Hike News June 2023: अगर आप भी केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारी हैं तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ लीज‍िए. केंद्र सरकार और केंद्रीय स्वायत्त निकायों के ऐसे कर्मचारी जो 5वें वेतन आयोग (5th Pay Commission) के अनुसार अपना वेतन प्राप्‍त कर रहे हैं उनके ल‍िए सरकार ने डीए में जबरदस्‍त बढ़ोतरी की है. ऐसे कर्मचार‍ियों के ल‍िए डीए में 16% का बंपर इजाफा क‍िया गया है. ऐसे कर्मचारियों की डीए की दर फ‍िलहाल मूल वेतन का 396% थी. बदलाव के बाद अब डीए को बढ़ाकर मूल वेतन का 412 प्रत‍िशत कर द‍िया गया है.

