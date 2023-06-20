New International Flight Route: दो नए रूट पर शुरू होंगी व‍िस्‍तारा और IndiGo की फ्लाइट, हवाई क‍िराये में आएगी कमी!
topStories1hindi1745157
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

New International Flight Route: दो नए रूट पर शुरू होंगी व‍िस्‍तारा और IndiGo की फ्लाइट, हवाई क‍िराये में आएगी कमी!

IndiGo: इंडिगो की दिल्ली-त्बिलिसी उड़ान 7 अगस्त से शुरू होगी. वहीं विस्तारा दिल्ली-बाली मार्ग पर उड़ान सेवाएं 1 अगस्त से शुरू करेगी. विस्तारा फिलहाल एयर इंडिया के साथ मर्जर के प्रोसेस में है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

New International Flight Route: दो नए रूट पर शुरू होंगी व‍िस्‍तारा और IndiGo की फ्लाइट, हवाई क‍िराये में आएगी कमी!

Vistara New Route: नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (DGCA) ने विस्तारा और किफायती सर्व‍िस देने वाली एयरलाइन इंडिगो (Indigo) को नई इंटरनेशनल उड़ान शुरू करने की अनुमत‍ि दे दी है. नई उड़ाने अगस्‍त से शुरू होने की उम्‍मीद है. एक सीन‍ियर ऑफ‍िसर ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी. विस्तारा का नई दिल्ली से इंडोनेशिया के बाली के लिए उड़ान शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव है. वहीं इंडिगो ने नई द‍िल्‍ली से जॉर्जिया की राजधानी त्बिलिसी के लिए उड़ान शुरू करने की अनुमति मांगी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर