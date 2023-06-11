Pensioners की हुई मौज, इस महीने से बढ़ जाएगी कर्मचारियों की पेंशन, सरकार ने सुना दी खुशखबरी!
Pensioners की हुई मौज, इस महीने से बढ़ जाएगी कर्मचारियों की पेंशन, सरकार ने सुना दी खुशखबरी!

Pension Scheme Update: हायर पेंशन का फायदा (Higher Pension Scheme) लेने वालों के पास इसके लिए अप्लाई करने का 26 जून तक मौका है यानी अगर आपको भी अपने खाते में ज्यादा पैसा चाहिए तो आपके पास कुछ दिन और बचे हुए हैं. इसमें अब तक 12 लाख से भी ज्यादा अप्लाई कर चुके हैं. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Pension Hike Update: पेंशन पाने वालों (Pension News) के लिए अच्छी खबर है. अगर आप भी ज्यादा पेंशन पाना चाहते हैं तो केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से आपको खास सुविधा दी जा रही है, जिसके बाद आपको हर महीने मिलने वाला पैसा बढ़ जाएगा. हायर पेंशन का फायदा (Higher Pension Scheme) लेने वालों के पास इसके लिए अप्लाई करने का 26 जून तक मौका है यानी अगर आपको भी अपने खाते में ज्यादा पैसा चाहिए तो आपके पास कुछ दिन और बचे हुए हैं. इसमें अब तक 12 लाख से भी ज्यादा अप्लाई कर चुके हैं. 

