HDFC Bank के करोड़ों ग्राहकों के लिए बड़ी खबर, 1 जुलाई से होगा बैंक का मर्जर, मार्केट में बंद होगी शेयर्स की ट्रेडिंग

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger News: 1 जुलाई 2023 को भारत के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा मर्जर होने जा रहा है, जिसके बाद में शेयर मार्केट में HDFC Ltd के शेयरों की ट्रेडिंग बंद हो जाएगी. 1 जुलाई से एचडीएफसी लिमिटेड (HDFC Ltd) और एचडीएफसी बैंक (HDFC Bank) दोनों का ही मर्जर हो जाएगा और यह मिलकर एक हो जाएंगे.

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: HDFC और HDFC Bank मर्जर को लेकर बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है. 1 जुलाई 2023 को भारत के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा मर्जर होने जा रहा है, जिसके बाद में शेयर मार्केट में HDFC Ltd के शेयरों की ट्रेडिंग बंद हो जाएगी. 1 जुलाई से एचडीएफसी लिमिटेड (HDFC Ltd) और एचडीएफसी बैंक (HDFC Bank) दोनों का ही मर्जर हो जाएगा और यह मिलकर एक हो जाएंगे. इसके बाद में बाजार में दोनों ही कंपनी एक साथ कारोबार करेंगी. 

