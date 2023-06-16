Moody's Rating: मूडीज से भारत ने कर दी बड़ी मांग, इस चीज पर उठा दिए सवाल
Moody's Rating: मूडीज से भारत ने कर दी बड़ी मांग, इस चीज पर उठा दिए सवाल

Moody's​: एजेंसी के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक के बाद एक अधिकारी ने कहा, ''मूडीज ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की सकारात्मकता को स्वीकार किया है. हम मूडीज की तरफ से रेटिंग में सुधार को लेकर आशान्वित हैं.'' मूडीज इन्वेस्टर्स सर्विस ने स्थिर दृष्टिकोण के साथ भारत को 'बीएए3' सॉवरेन साख रेटिंग दी हुई है. निवेश-योग्य श्रेणी में 'बीएए3' सबसे निचली रेटिंग है.

Jun 16, 2023

Indian Ratings: भारत का इस वक्त ध्यान अपनी रेटिंग बढ़ाने पर लगा हुआ है. इसको लेकर भारत की ओर से लगातार जोर भी दिया जा रहा है. अब भारत ने शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी एजेंसी मूडीज से अपनी सॉवरेन रेटिंग को बढ़ाने की पुरजोर वकालत की है. इसके साथ ही उन मापदंडों पर सवाल उठाए जिनके आधार पर एजेंसी विभिन्न देशों को क्रेडिट रेटिंग देती है.

