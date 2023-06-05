Investor Mistakes: पैसा कमाने की लालच में इंवेस्टर्स करते हैं ये गलतियां, खो देते हैं अपनी कमाई हुई पूंजी!
Investment Tips: परंपरागत रूप से एक समाज के रूप में, हम बड़े बचतकर्ता हैं और रूढ़िवादी निवेशक हैं. हम अपनी सावधि जमा (एफडी), सोना और अचल संपत्ति से प्यार करते हैं. हम कुछ भी अपरिचित सुविधा क्षेत्र से बाहर है. कुछ मायनों में, जो आप अच्छी तरह जानते हैं, उस पर टिके रहना अच्छा है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Investment: पैसा हर कोई कमाना चाहता है. वहीं पैसा कमाने के लिए लोगों को काफी मेहनत भी करनी पड़ती है. अगर कम समय में ज्यादा पैसा कमाना है तो लोग इंवेस्टमेंट भी कर सकते हैं. इंवेस्टमेंट के जरिए अच्छा रिटर्न पाकर अपनी दौलत को बढ़ाया जा सकता है. हालांकि लोग कई बार पैसा कमाने की लालच में बड़ी गलतियां कर देते हैं, जिसका उन्हें नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ता है. इससे वो अपनी कमाई हुई पूंजी खो देते हैं.

