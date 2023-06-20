Nitin Gadkari on Trucks: ट्रक ड्राइवरों के ल‍िए केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी का सबसे बड़ा ऐलान, सुनकर आप भी खुशी से उछल पड़ेंगे
Nitin Gadkari: केंद्रीय मंत्री ने यह भी आश्‍वासन द‍िया क‍ि केंद्र सरकार राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर सड़क किनारे सुविधाओं को बेहतर बनाने के ल‍िए लगातार कोश‍िश कर रही है. उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा मंत्रालय 570 रोड साइड सुव‍िधा केंद्र पर काम कर रहा है.

AC Compartments in Truck : बेबाक बोल और अपने काम से अलग पहचान रखने वाले केंद्रीय मंत्री न‍ित‍िन गडकरी ने मंगलवार को नया ऐलान क‍िया. उनका यह ऐलान सुनकर आपको भी अच्‍छा लगेगा. जी हां, सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्री न‍िति‍न गडकरी ने कहा कि 2025 से सभी ट्रकों में चालक दल के सदस्‍यों के ल‍िए एसी कंपार्टमेंट होने की जरूरत है. एक कार्यक्रम को संबोध‍ित करते हुए गडकरी ने कहा जिस दिन उन्होंने मंत्री के रूप में कार्यभार संभाला है, उसी दिन से वह ट्रक के केब‍िन में एसी कंपार्टमेंट पेश करना चाहते हैं.

