2000 Rupee Note का इस्तेमाल कहां कर रहें लोग? सामने आई ऐसी जानकारी सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान
2000 Rupees Note Update: आरबीआई ने 19 मई को 2,000 रुपये के नोटों को वापस लेने की घोषणा की थी. हालांकि लोगों को ये नोट अपने खातों में जमा करने या बैंक में बदलने के लिए 30 सितंबर तक का समय दिया गया है.

 

2000 Rupees Note Use: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के 2,000 रुपये का नोट चलन से बाहर करने के बाद लोग अपने पास मौजूद इस मूल्य वर्ग के नोटों का इस्तेमाल मुख्य रूप से ईंधन, आभूषण और किराने का सामान खरीदने में कर रहे हैं. एक सर्वेक्षण से यह बात सामने आई है. गंतव्य आधारित सोशल नेटवर्क पब्लिक ऐप की तरफ से अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर किए गए सर्वे के अनुसार, 55 प्रतिशत लोग बैंक में 2,000 रुपये का नोट जमा करने की योजना बना रहे हैं, जबकि 23 प्रतिशत लोग इनको खर्च करने और 22 प्रतिशत इन्हें बैंक में बदलने को तैयार हैं.

