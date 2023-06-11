RBI जानें कब करेगा रेपो रेट्स में कटौती? आ गई बड़ी जानकारी, जानें किस दिन से कम होगी आपकी EMI
topStories1hindi1733741
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

RBI जानें कब करेगा रेपो रेट्स में कटौती? आ गई बड़ी जानकारी, जानें किस दिन से कम होगी आपकी EMI

Repo Rates Cut Down: अगर आपके भी दिमाग में ये सवाल घूम रहा है कि आरबीआई कब ब्याज दरों में कटौती करेगा तो आपको बता हें कि फिलहाल फरवरी 2024 से पहले ब्याज दरों में कटौती की उम्मीद काफी कम नजर आ रही है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

RBI जानें कब करेगा रेपो रेट्स में कटौती? आ गई बड़ी जानकारी, जानें किस दिन से कम होगी आपकी EMI

RBI Repo Rates Cute: आरबीआई (Reserve Bank of india) ने हाल ही में रेपो रेट्स (Repo Rates) की दरों में कोई भी बदलाव नहीं किया है. अब सभी लोगों को इस बात का इंतजार है कि कब रिजर्व बैंक रेपो रेट्स में कटौती करेगा. अगर आपके भी दिमाग में ये सवाल घूम रहा है कि आरबीआई कब ब्याज दरों में कटौती करेगा तो आपको बता हें कि फिलहाल फरवरी 2024 से पहले ब्याज दरों में कटौती की उम्मीद काफी कम नजर आ रही है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय